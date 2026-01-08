Record-breaking Rs 29 crore 'bluefin tuna' auctioned in Tokyo: The world's priciest fish Tokyo, Japan's bustling capital, staged its yearly New Year's Day bluefin tuna auction-- a ritual heralding luck for the year's fishing trade. Top sushi companies vied intensely for the flawless 243 kg catch, secured by one bidder for 510 million yen (roughly Rs 29.1 crore).

New Delhi:

In a dazzling display of tradition and extravagance, a massive 243 kg bluefin tuna fetched a staggering 510 million yen, over Rs 29 crore, at Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market (now Toyosu). Purchased by a sushi company on New Year's Day, this sale shattered previous records, spotlighting the tuna's prized status in Japanese cuisine and culture.

The high-stakes New Year auction tradition

Japan's capital Tokyo hosted its annual first-of-the-year bluefin tuna auction, a ceremonial event symbolising good fortune for the fishing season. Bidders from elite sushi firms competed fiercely for the pristine specimen, weighing 243 kg, ultimately won by one company for 510 million yen (approximately Rs 29.1 crore). This ritual auction, held amid cheers and media frenzy, blends commerce with superstition- securing the "lucky" first fish is believed to herald prosperity.

Why bluefin tuna commands such a fortune?

Bluefin tuna reigns supreme in sushi and sashimi, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth texture, rich umami flavor, and buttery fat content (otoro). Beyond taste, it's a nutritional powerhouse packed with high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids for heart health, and essential vitamins. Overfishing has made top-grade specimens rare, driving prices sky-high. The New Year's symbolism amplifies demand, turning it into a status symbol for buyers.

Shattering past records

This sale eclipsed all priors: In 2019, a 278 kg bluefin went for about Rs 19 crore, while last year's 276 kg fetch was around Rs 12 crore. The escalation reflects surging global demand for sustainable, premium seafood amid supply constraints. Experts note climate change and quotas are pushing prices higher, making such auctions cultural spectacles.