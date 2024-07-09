‘Horrible’: Students react as video captures rat swimming in chutney at Hyderabad university mess | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Rat swimming in chutney at Hyderabad University mess

Disgusting scenes unfolded at a Hyderabad university mess after a viral video captured a rat swimming in a large container of chutney. The incident, which took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) in Sultanpur, has sparked outrage among students and raised serious concerns about hygiene standards at the mess facility.

The video, widely shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), shows a close-up of a live rat paddling frantically in a container filled with yellow chutney. The caption criticizes the lack of hygiene maintained by the mess staff. Students have expressed disgust and worry about the potential health risks associated with such a lapse in food safety.

The caption of the video shared online on Monday reads, ‘Rat in the “Chutney” in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess,’

The video, which has garnered over 61,000 views, sparked a strong reaction on social media. One commenter humorously remarked, “For rat it’s like swimming pool swimming here and there in the vessel jokes apart it’s upto the concerned authorities to inspect the hostels and take stringent action on the responsible who do negligiency at there duties.”Another user commented, "80% of restaurants in Hyderabad follow the same cooking method.”

Another user expressed disbelief and strong disapproval, stating, “unbelievable n completely unacceptable First, we had insects in our food, and now we’ve found a rat, even after an inspection was conducted. This poses a serious health risk and cannot be ignored. Immediate and thorough action is needed to address these repeated safety violations.”

This incident is not the first of its kind. In recent months, several videos highlighting poor food quality and hygiene issues at eateries in Hyderabad have gone viral. The JNTUH incident follows a similar incident in 2017, where a video showing a dead mouse in food served at an IIT Delhi hostel mess created a national uproar.

