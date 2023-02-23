Rajasthani Kathputli performer makes puppets dance on Shakira’s Waka Waka. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIMRITA.JPG Rajasthani Kathputli performer makes puppets dance on Shakira’s Waka Waka

Trending News: A video of a Kathputli wala (puppeteer) in Rajasthan singing and making his puppet dance to Shakira's popular song 'Waka Waka' has gone viral on social media. The Kathputli is a traditional form of puppetry in Rajasthan that is still popular in various forts in the city of Jaipur. The video was shared on social media by a woman named Simrita, who captured the performance of the Kathputli wala playing the dholak and singing the song inside the Amer Fort, a historic hill fort located 11 km from Jaipur.

The video has been viewed over a million times since it was posted five days ago, with many social media users praising the unique blend of traditional art and modern music. One user commented, "Asia tour started early," while another jokingly wrote, "Shakira returned to Africa after seeing this." Some users also expressed nostalgia for traditional forms of entertainment, with one netizen suggesting, "Once these were the only sources for entertainment, kids used to watch this instead of phones... can we do something to bring that back?"

Despite ‘Waka Waka’ being a modern pop song, the Kathputli wala's performance of 'Waka Waka' demonstrates how traditional art forms can still adapt to contemporary music and culture, and capture the imagination of people across the world.

Watch the viral video of Rajasthani Kathputli dance on Shakira's Waka Waka here:

Shakira's 'Waka Waka' was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, held in South Africa for the first time, and featured Freshlyground, a South African Afro-fusion band.

