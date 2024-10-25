Sirohi Police uncover secret car vault with Rs 7 crore hidden cash, counting takes 4 hours | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sirohi Police seize Rs 7 crore hidden in car’s secret vault, two arrested.

In a major operation, Sirohi police seized Rs 7 crore (Rs 7,01,99,000) in cash hidden in a hidden box under the driver’s seat of a car in Rajasthan. The money was reportedly being transferred from Delhi to Ahmedabad through hawala when it was seized during routine checks along the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Detailed discovery process

It took police four hours to verify stacks of Rs 500 notes placed on tables and beds. The discovery came after police officers acting on a tip-off stopped a suspicious vehicle at the Mawal police checkpoint. After searching the vehicle, they found a specially designed box filled with cash in the shape of a car boot.

Police statement and arrests

Rico police station chief Sitaram said the vehicle was stopped during the roadblock on the instructions of SP Anil Beniwal. The two youths found in the car have been detained and authorities are interrogating them to ascertain the hawala network operating in Delhi and various places across the country.

