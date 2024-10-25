Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Sirohi Police uncover secret car vault with Rs 7 crore hidden cash, counting takes 4 hours | VIDEO

Sirohi police in Rajasthan seized Rs 7 crore hidden in a secret vault beneath the driver’s seat of a car. The cash was reportedly being transferred through a hawala network from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Following a tip-off, police stopped the suspicious vehicle at a checkpoint.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Jaipur Updated on: October 25, 2024 12:30 IST
Sirohi police
Image Source : INDIA TV Sirohi Police seize Rs 7 crore hidden in car’s secret vault, two arrested.

In a major operation, Sirohi police seized Rs 7 crore (Rs 7,01,99,000) in cash hidden in a hidden box under the driver’s seat of a car in Rajasthan. The money was reportedly being transferred from Delhi to Ahmedabad through hawala when it was seized during routine checks along the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Detailed discovery process

It took police four hours to verify stacks of Rs 500 notes placed on tables and beds. The discovery came after police officers acting on a tip-off stopped a suspicious vehicle at the Mawal police checkpoint. After searching the vehicle, they found a specially designed box filled with cash in the shape of a car boot.

Police statement and arrests

Rico police station chief Sitaram said the vehicle was stopped during the roadblock on the instructions of SP Anil Beniwal. The two youths found in the car have been detained and authorities are interrogating them to ascertain the hawala network operating in Delhi and various places across the country.

