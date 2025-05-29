'Punjabi aa gye oye': 400 people Indian baraat block Wall Street, video goes viral | WATCH A video of approximately 400 people, dressed in traditional attire, dancing joyfully on Wall Street has gone viral. Scroll down to read.

New Delhi:

Indian wedding processions are delightful. From dressing up to dancing to the music, every moment contributes to an unforgettable experience. Recently, a video surfaced online that captures a gathering of 400 people dancing on Wall Street and has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by DJ AJ, showcases a vibrant wedding procession that includes everything - colourful attire, energetic dance moves, and pulsating music, taking over the most iconic financial streets in the world. He captioned the video ''We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person Baraat- who would’ve ever thought?! Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic''.

The video captures a gathering of around 400 people at an Indian wedding, radiating infectious energy. Guests are dressed in vibrant Lehengas, Sarees, Suits, Sherwanis, and Kurta Pyjamas, dancing enthusiastically on a closed-off street, while the bride and groom lead the celebration. The New York Skyline serves as a stunning backdrop, transforming a concrete jungle into a lively dance floor. Many guests can be seen filming the baraat.

Here's the viral video:

Social Media Reaction

After the video was posted on social media, users could not resist sharing their thoughts. It has garnered over 25,000 views. One user commented, "Punjabi aa gaye oye," while another added, "I never thought I would be hearing a Dhol version of 'Empire State of Mind.' That's wild!"ild! 450+ guests… never ending baraat…. And you! Such a great time planning this', third user commented.

"When dude is done shattering glass ceilings at every party he plays, he now turns the Wall Street into a dance floor!", fourth user commented.

''Oh wowwww this is amazing'', fifth user commented.