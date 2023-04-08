‘Possessed’ girl pranks audience watching horror film The Pope's Exorcist. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ‘Possessed’ girl pranks audience

Trending News: The internet has been abuzz lately with a spine-chilling video that has gone viral. In the clip, a woman dressed in white can be seen crawling on the floor like a ghost, while the trailer for the newly released horror movie, The Pope's Exorcist, plays in the background. The woman even growls "call the priest" in a terrifying voice, making those around her visibly scared. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Swati Chaturvedi, and has since garnered a lot of attention.

What makes the video so unique is that it was not part of the movie's marketing campaign. Rather, it was a terrifying prank pulled off by someone in the audience at a movie theatre. The incident took place while the trailer for The Pope's Exorcist was being played, making it all the more scary for those present at the cinema hall.

The video of the possessed woman has prompted an array of reactions from Twitter users, with some saying the prank would’ve given them a heart attack. It has received over 76k views and 1000 likes. "4D/5D feeling," a user commented. "Heart attack aa jana hai mereko aisa kabhi kuch hua toh," another user wrote. "Itni cute toh lag rahi hai, kisi ne dar ke thappad maar diya toh," a third added

Watch the viral video of possessed girl prank on audience watching horror film The Pope's Exorcist:

The Pope's Exorcist is a 2023 American supernatural horror movie directed by Julius Avery and stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth. It was released on 7 April 2023 and is based on Amorth's memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. The movie is inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. It follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy that the Vatican has tried to keep hidden.

