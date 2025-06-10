Portugal groom dances to Dhoom Machale on his wedding day, Hrithik Roshan reacts | Watch The groom in the viral video is seen mimicking Hrithik Roshan's original, famous dance moves, demonstrating how much his performance was valued.

The internet is ablaze with a video of a groom surprising his Desi bride by dancing to "Dhoom Again." Indeed, the dancing performance was so impressive that Hrithik Roshan, who starred in the original film, left a thank-you note in the comments area.

Savera Bayat (@letteringbysav), a wedding content maker who travelled from Canada to Portugal to document this wedding, posted a video of the dance performance on Instagram. The couple's destination wedding took place at Hotel Casa Palmela in Portugal, Savera told HT.com.

She captioned the video, which begins with the groom's buddies dancing in a circle around him, "When a white boy marries a brown girl." After that, the groom shows up, completely naked, and begins dancing to Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2. His tuxedo-clad friends were observed shifting aside to give him the limelight.

As the venue erupted in thunderous applause, the groom was observed mimicking Hrithik Roshan's original, famous dance moves, demonstrating how much his performance was valued.

Hrithik Roshan also commented on the post, “Love it.” His fans also commented, "Yeah, but still can't match you," while another one wrote, “Hritik has been real silent ever since this was posted.” Another social media user commented, “OMG thats a dream come true for every Indian Girlllll.” A comment read, “I love how he learnt her things for her.”

