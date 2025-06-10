Video of thief stealing bus conductor's phone goes viral, internet says 'hath saf kar diya' | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a thief stealing a bus conductor's phone inside a moving bus while he was busy at work. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Every day, several cases of theft and robbery are reported. Most people report stolen phones, wallets, bags and more. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a thief stealing a bus conductor's phone inside a moving bus while he was busy at work.

The video, which is a CCTV footage, has been shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the bus conductor can be seen speaking to the passengers while a boy stands behind him. Just when the bus stops and the doors open, the boy comes forward, steals the phone of the conductor from his bag and gets down from the bus. Then, a woman and a man can be seen boarding the bus.

The video was shared by an X user, "Ghar Ke Kalesh". It has garnered nearly 50K views and several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One user wrote, "Hath saf kar diya.." Another user commented, "Itne chupke se kaam nipta diya ek Bharat ratna isko bhi milna chahiye." A third comment reads, "Chor ne Ticket conductor ka Boucher kaat diya."

Another user wrote, "professionalism at its peak."

Earlier this year, a thief was caught red-handed when he tried to steal a phone from a train. The passengers caught him by grabbing his hand. This forced him to cling to the train window, dangling dangerously for several kilometres. During this time, the passenger hit the thief on the head continuously.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

