Leader beyond protocols: PM Modi holds umbrella for farmers in rain at Pusa event, candid VIDEO goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with farmers at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, Delhi after releasing 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified seed varieties. During his interaction with farmers, it started raining heavily due to which the officials urged PM Modi that the interaction be cancelled but he insisted that he would talk to the farmers despite the rain. During the interaction, PM Modi was seen holding his umbrella himself while covering farmers.

Emphasis on research and innovation in agriculture sector

PM Modi underlined his emphasis on research and innovation in agriculture. He recalled the iconic slogan coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri ji 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and then added the slogan of 'Jai Vigyan' by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi gives slogan of Jai Anusandhan?

While interacting with the farmers, PM Modi emphasized how he has added 'Jai Anusandhan' to this slogan. This gives top priority to research and innovation. PM Modi said that the release of 109 new crop varieties is a concrete result of his focus on innovation in agriculture, which brings research alive at the grassroots level.

While interacting with the farmers, the Prime Minister said that farmers are aware of their responsibility towards Mother Earth and are voluntarily moving away from pesticides. This shift towards natural farming is giving better results for them. PM Modi also emphasized that the rapid adoption of natural farming by farmers is expected to yield significant achievements.

PM's suggestions to farmers

PM Modi asked the farmers whether they were ready to use the new variety of seeds. Meanwhile, he suggested the farmers to use the new variety in a small part of their land or four corners. Use it only after satisfactory results of your experiment. PM Modi has also reiterated his commitment to work at triple speed in his third term. PM Modi has expressed immense happiness while dedicating these new crop varieties to the farmers.

