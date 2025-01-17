Pineapple pizza for Rs 10,000! This UK restaurant deliberately hikes price | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (FILE PHOTO) Pizza

Pizza lovers have for long found themselves amid a debate about whether pineapple on pizza bodes well among foodies. While some pizza enthusiasts enjoy the topping, others just abhor it.

Lupa Pizza in Norwich, a restaurant in the UK, has hiked the price of pizzas with pineapple topping. Those who seek the pineapple pizza will be required to pay £100, approximately Rs. 10,500. The restaurant usually charges about £12 (about Rs. 1,270).

Pineapple pizza lovers can find it on the restaurant's Deliveroo menu as it welcomes them with the taunting caption, "Yeah, for £100 (about Rs 10,500), you can have it. Order the champagne, too. Go on, you Monster!"

The price hike is being seen as a deliberate attempt on the restaurant's part to discourage pineapple pizza lovers from ordering it.

Even the owners of the pizzeria and staff have remained strongly opposed to pineapple on pizza, and that's why they have added the Hawaiian pizza to their menu very reluctantly, but with a hefty price tag.

Speaking to The Guardian, the restaurant’s co-owner Francis Woolf said, "I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza." The head chef, Quin Jianoran, said, "love a pina colada, but pineapple on pizza? Never. I’d rather put a bloody strawberry on one than that tropical menace."

Sam Panapoulos is credited with creating Hawaiian pizza, and it was considered a breach of the Italian culinary protocol. Now, almost six decades later, the debate has sparked whether pineapple belongs on a pizza.

According to a report by CNN, the pizza under discussion is still not the costliest, as a $395.99 red-hued variant pizza hit the market in California last year.