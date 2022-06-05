Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Perfume ad promoting rape culture slammed by Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, other celebs & Twitterati

A perfume advertisement recently went viral on the internet after it sparked national outrage. The video was condemned by many for its 'misogynistic' approach and for promoting gang-rape culture. It was later banned by the government. Not only did it leave the Netizens furious but even several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Sona Mohapatra and others. A large section of people on social media also expressed their opinion and wrote about how the perfume ad promoted sexual violence against women. Slamming the advertisement, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads..!! Shameful."

Bollywood actor, Richa Chadha also commented and said that the agency that made this ad needs to be sued for the "filth" they're serving. "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting...DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they're serving," she tweeted.

Hrithik Roshan shared on Instagram, "Shocked and appalled by the insensitivity of this commercial. How could the entire team associated with this project think this was OK to make and showcase? Kudos to the viewers for calling it out and the regulatory bodies for taking appropriate action.

Image Source : INSTA Hrithik Roshan's reaction to the perfume ad

On Richa Chadha's tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearance did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I'm so glad that it was called out and the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India… companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?"

Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted and said, "Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse."