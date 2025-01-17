Pakistani doctor slammed after his video 'why China smells so bad' goes viral, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pakistani doctor slammed after his video 'why China smells so bad' goes viral

A Pakistani doctor and content creator named Fani has been slammed by netizens after he posted a video criticizing China. In a video which had the text "Why China Smells So Bad", the doctor says that the country has an "unbearable smell" which makes him nauseous.

The video has gone viral and garnered more than 55.3K views on Instagram. Sharing his experience, he said that he got a 'foul smell' when he came to China and the smell persisted throughout the day. However, he says that he has become accustomed to the smell after having lived in the country for a few years.

He further says that the odour is not just in China but in several other European countries. In the video he says, "When I had not even arrived in China and had just changed my flight from Dubai, I got such a bad smell on the flight. There were several Chinese people on board. But when I landed in China, there was an even worse smell. But you will learn to adjust with time, and you will get used to it. But they smell bad."

While the video has gone viral, several users took to the comments section. They called out Fani for his baseless and disrespectful.

One of the comments reads, "I have been living in China for many years, but I never faced the problem of bad smell. Chinese people have good hygiene. I think you smelled your own smell, that’s why."

Another user wrote, "China is hygienic and very clean and even people are so clean how u got a bad smell. I too have gone to China but never faced anything like this in any place here it's so clean and beautiful."

A third comment read, "Bro don't bad mouth any country, it's not that we are taught to do. Let Westerners do that, they are good at this. Respect the country which you are in and which allowed you to travel it."

