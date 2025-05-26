Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir gifts 'fake' photo to PM Shehbaz Sharif, neitizens mock Several internet users claimed that the photo is directly lifted from publicly available visuals of the Chinese PLA, casting serious doubt on Pakistan's narrative around the alleged operation. Scroll down to read more.

Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, is getting trolled once again on social media for gifting a fake photo of Operation Bunyan Marsus to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a gift. The high-profile dinner was hosted by Pakistan's Army Chief to celebrate Pakistan's imaginary military response to India's Operation Sindoor. The event was attended by top leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

When photos from the dinner surfaced online, internet users quickly exposed that the painting is similar to a four-year-old photograph from a Chinese military exercise, igniting widespread criticism against Pakistan. The controversy surfaced when social media users on X pointed out that the image is fake and is from a 2019 Chinese People's Liberation Army drill. The painting was presented as a proud depiction of Pakistan's Operation Un Marsoos, which is claimed as a military success.

Social media mocks

''Pakistani PM gifted Asim Munir a photoshopped image of a 2019 Chinese military drill, claiming it to be 'OP Bunyan Al Marsus'. - Some next-level comedy happens in Pakistan'', a user quipped.

''Pakistan Army Chief has gifted PM Shehbaz Sharif a dated Chinese military photo as a souvenir to illustrate Pak Army attack against India. #CorruptPakArmy is so incompetent & morally corrupt, building fake victory narratives with fake photos'', another user added.

Several internet user claims that the image is directly lifted from the publicly available visuals of cinese PLA, casting serious doubt on Pakistan’s narrative around the alleged operation.

''Apparently the Pakistan Army Chief has gifted PM Shehbaz Sharif a dated Chinese military photo as a souvenir to illustrate Pak Army attack against India. So not just a fake victory narrative but also a fake photo with it. What a joke'', a user tweed.

