Internet roasts Asim Munir as 'Failed Marshal' after Pakistan promotes him to Field Marshal rank Social media users explode in mockery, satire, and stinging memes as Pakistan elevates Asim Munir to Field Marshal despite a bloody conflict with India.

Since General Asim Munir was promoted to Field Marshal, social media platforms have been inundated with memes and sarcastic commentary from users who are wondering why and when the elevation was made.

The irony was quickly brought to light by internet users, who pointed out that the Pakistan Army's chief is currently receiving the highest military honour in the nation, despite the army having reportedly suffered severe setbacks during recent cross-border conflicts with India under Operation Sindoor.

Author Tilak Devasher took to X and wrote, "Asim Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal is surprising. Rank of Field Marshal is normally conferred after military victory. This will probably be the first time that the rank has been conferred after a defeat! But this is #Pakistan! Done to mask the defeat."

In a jab at Munir's promotion, Adnan Sami, the Pakistani singer and composer who gained notoriety for deciding to renounce his Pakistani citizenship and become an Indian national, posted a scene from an old film.

Another social media user, @Atheist_Krishna, posted a little clip from the film Borat in which Sacha Baron Cohen's character is shown firing at competitors in a 100-meter dash, comparing it to Munir's climb.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla said: “Indians & Pakistanis aren’t one people. In any decent nation, Army Chief Asim Munir would’ve been sacked for his failures. Instead, in Pakistan, he shamelessly promotes himself to Field Marshal. A disgrace to leadership!"

Few other memes related to Asim Munir:

The cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted his promotion, which comes days after the nation experienced military losses and casualties as a result of its intervention on behalf of Indian-targeted militants during Operation Sindoor.

