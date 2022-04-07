Netizens can't get over Pat Cummins's fastest fifty in KKR vs MI IPL match; memes galore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRENDRA SEHWAG, RITVIK5_ KKR vs MI IPL match

Australia cricketer Pat Cummins smashed a record-equalling fastest fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders' to a comfortable five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. The pacer scored a blistering half-century in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. Cummins's exemplary feat didn't only made the hearts of his fans swell with pride but left almost everyone attending the match at Pune stadium astonished with his remarkable performance. So much so that KKR co-owner and superstar Shah Rukh Khan also shared his happiness and excitement through an Instagram post soon after the match got over.

In no time, several social media users took over the internet and congratulated the cricketer. They bombarded the social media platforms with hilarious and witty memes celebrating the win. Check them out here:

With this win, KKR registered their third win of IPL 2022. On the other hand, MI are yet to open their account on the points tally, as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss.