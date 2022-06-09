Naseeruddin Shah calls The Kashmir Files 'fictionalised version of sufferings of Hindus', gets trolled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEKASHMIRFILES Naseeruddin Shah trolled for comments on The Kashmir Files

Naseeruddin Shah is the latest celebrity who got talking about The Kashmir Files movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and was a blockbuster at the box office earning close to Rs 250 crore. At the same time, it drew polarising reviews.

Shah criticised Vivek's controversial film The Kashmir Files by calling it an "almost fictionalised version" of the suffering of the Kashmiri Hindus. The government is promoting it instead of ensuring security and rehabilitation for the community, Shah said. "You talk about genocide and you get a slap on the wrist. There are double standards working here," he said in a latest interview.

In a swipe at Shah, Vivek said he agreed with Naseeruddin Shah that those who talk about Hindu genocide in India get abused. “I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country (sic),” Agnihotri tweeted.

In the NDTV interview, Shah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and stop the 'poison of hatred' from spreading. His statements come at a time several Muslim nations raised the issue of the objectionable comments made by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad. The party took action against both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, while the government distanced itself from those comments by calling them 'fringe elements'.

For his comments, Shah also received mixed reactions on Twitter. Many questioned his silence over other burning issues.