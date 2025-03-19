NASA astronaut Sunita Williams receives heartwarming welcome from pod of dolphins | Watch Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams has returned to Earth safely. Now, a cute video of a pod of dolphins welcoming Sunita and Butch Wilmore during their landing on the sea in Florida is going viral.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned safely to Earth after spending nearly nine months in space. These astronauts, who had been stranded in space since June last year, faced many challenges, but finally, their spacecraft successfully landed on the Florida coast. According to Indian time, this landing took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The NASA team was present there with a boat to welcome its astronauts and take them out safely. During that time, a wonderful scene was also captured from the sea, when a pod of dolphins were seen swimming around Sunita Williams' capsule as if they were welcoming this historic return.

NASA's Johnson Space Center shared a video of the moment with the caption: “The unplanned welcome crew! Crew-9 had some surprise visitors after splashing down this afternoon.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

As they dressed and disembarked from the International Space Station's Harmony port on Tuesday morning, the Crew-9 astronauts had climbed aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

In an official statement, NASA stated that all the astronauts had returned to Earth safely. NASA said that all the passengers were in good health. They will be kept under observation. Referring to the process of being taken out of the sea, NASA said, the Coast Guard team did a great job. After the successful return, SpaceX owner Elon Musk also congratulated. Musk said that the SpaceX and NASA teams have succeeded in bringing back another astronaut safely. He also thanked President Donald Trump for giving priority to this mission.

