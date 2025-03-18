Woman steals bag from AI robot's hand, video goes viral | WATCH A video of a woman outsmarting an AI robot by stealing its bag has gone viral. The robot was caught off guard by the sudden change and failed to respond accordingly. Watch the viral video here.

A hilarious video of a woman outsmarting an AI robot has gone viral on social media. In the viral video clip, the woman can be seen stealing a bag from the AI robot's hand. The woman silently sneaked the AI robot behind his back, who was holding a red-coloured bag full of goods and re-bagged it as one of hers.

Unaware of what had happened, the robot looked around in confusion, trying to figure out where its bag had gone. It even looked at the woman with hopeful eyes, seeking an answer, but since the colour of the bag had changed, it was unable to discover what had happened to it.

The video seems to be AI-generated and may not be real. The video was shared by an Instagram page named Random Indian two days ago, with the caption, ''AI will replace humans''.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with laughs and jokes. ''AI is not ready for this,'' a user quipped. ''Ye to out of syllabus ho gya (this is out of syllabus)'', a user commented.

'Robot be like - malik ko kya jawab du (Robot is like - what answer should I give to the master)?' a user humorously commented. 'Pura robot samaj me dar ka mahoul hai (The whole robot is in a state of fear),' another user quipped. 'Error code 404 - Red bag not found,' another user joked. "Usse pata chal jata toh bahut marta (If it had found out, it would have been in big trouble)," quipped another user.