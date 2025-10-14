Muslim man prays in Madinah for Hindu seer Premanand Maharaj's health, video goes viral A video of a Muslim man is currently going viral on social media, touching the hearts of devotees of Premanand Maharaj and those who follow his teachings.

New Delhi:

In a world often divided by faith and belief, a heartfelt gesture from the holy city of Madinah has been winning hearts across India. A video showing a Muslim man praying for the well-being of a renowned religious and Hindu spiritual leader, Premanand Ji Maharaj, who is suffering from a kidney ailment, has gone viral on social media, symbolising harmony and compassion beyond religious boundaries.

In the now-viral clip, Sufiyan Allahabadi can be seen offering prayers in Madinah for Premanand Ji Maharaj's speedy recovery and good health. His act of devotion has drawn widespread praise from people of all communities, with many calling it a touching example of India's timeless spirit of unity in diversity.

Watch the video here

In the viral video, lasting approximately one minute and twenty seconds, Sufiyan Allahabadi can be seen praying in Medina, one of the holiest sites in Islam, for the speedy recovery of the Vrindavan-based saint. Sufiyan, in the video, is seen holding his phone and pointing at the picture of Premanad Ji Maharaj.

With his hands raised in the traditional posture of dua, or supplication, he is heard saying, "O Allah, please make India's great saint Premanand Maharaj healthy soon, so that he can continue guiding his devotees."

"I have come from Prayagraj, the land of Ganga-Yamuna sangam. Premanand Maharaj is a very good person. We have come to know that he is unwell. We are in Khizra now. From here, we pray that Allah grants him health and wellness. We are from India and we also admire him. He is a true and good human being," he said.

"Hindu or Muslim does not matter. Being a good and true person is important," he added.

As per some reports, Premanand Maharaj is suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, due to which both his kidneys have failed.

Premanand Maharaj has an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, and is a devotee of Radha Rani. His spiritual discourses are very popular among his followers and devotees.

How did social media react?

The video, shared on social media, has already crossed thousands of views and shares. People are calling Sufiyan's act heartwarming, inspiring and a message the world needs right now.

After watching the video, one user commented, "This taught us the true meaning of humanity."

Another user wrote, "Like Dr. Abdul Kalam Sir, so are you." A third user wrote, "This is the beauty of my country." A fourth user wrote, "I want an India like this."

"Aameen!!! Let there be peace, brotherhood, harmony and prosperity in our Motherland. Jai Bharat," said one user while another added: "You are a good human being."

Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj

Earlier, a 26-year-old Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh had offered to donate one of his kidneys to Premanand Maharaj, calling him a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. The man, Arif Khan Chishti, has written a letter to Premanand Maharaj expressing his desire to donate his kidney.

Chishti, a resident of Nyas Colony in Itarsi town of Narmadapuram district in MP, has sent the letter to the Hindu seer through the office of Collector Sonia Meena.

"Whether I remain alive or not, your life is very precious for this world. I voluntarily offer one of my kidneys to you. Please accept this small gift from me," he said in the letter.

Also Read: 'Live very nicely together, right?': Social media reacts to Trump's India-Pakistan comment

Also Read: Giorgia Meloni's 'Namaste' moment with Trump at Gaza Peace Summit captivates social media | Watch