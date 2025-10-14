'Live very nicely together, right?': Social media reacts to Trump's India-Pakistan comment Trump’s unexpected question to Shehbaz Sharif about India and Pakistan “living very nicely together” at the Gaza Peace Summit instantly went viral, putting Sharif in an uncomfortable position. Social media users from India and Pakistan have reacted.

New Delhi:

During the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then turned to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an unexpected question. “I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together, right?” The question seemed to catch Sharif off guard, who responded with an uneasy smile, visibly unsure how to respond to the overly simplistic framing of a complex, decades-long conflict.

Netizens catch the diplomatic awkwardness

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users pointing out how Sharif was clearly put on the spot by Trump’s question. Indian users shared memes and jokes about the moment, while Pakistani users expressed embarrassment and sympathy for Sharif’s awkward position. Many criticised the Pakistani PM for his forced smile and subsequent effusive praise for Trump, calling it “chamchagiri” (flattering) and questioning the appropriateness of his response.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s reaction steals attention

Adding to the viral moment, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera visibly stunned by Sharif’s lavish praise of Trump, including nominating him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Meloni’s reaction covering her mouth and appearing to suppress laughter is viral online.

India slams Pakistan at UN

Speaking at the UN General Assembly session on the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey described Pakistan as one of the “most serious violators” of the UN’s Children and Armed Conflict agenda. He condemned Pakistan’s efforts to shift global focus away from child abuse inside its borders, citing the UN Secretary-General’s 2025 report and ongoing cross-border terrorism.

The report detailed Pakistan’s attacks on schools and health workers, particularly girls’ schools, and highlighted cross-border shelling and airstrikes along the Afghanistan border causing Afghan child casualties.