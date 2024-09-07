'Mummy ko pasand nahi aaya ya..': Agra clothing shop's UNIQUE no-return policy goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM No-return policy of a clothing store in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

No return policy is a policy which apparel and other accessories stores use to not entertain those customers who purchase items from their store and try to either return or exchange them a few days after buying them. Reasons for return or exchange are mostly genuine and few stores often entertain such requests by customers. However, there are also people who take advantage of such a policy and return or exchange purchased items after using them thoroughly. But this is not possible for the customers of a shop in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of a poster of a no-return policy of a clothing store in Agra is doing rounds on social media wherein the shop owners have found a unique way to deal with such customers. As per the Instagram page, the show is owned by Shubhi Jain and named 'Clothes Junction'. Her Insta feed is full of videos of herself, showcasing her lineup of clothes available for sale in her store. However, she has pinned one video of her store's no-return policy which reads, ''Mummy ko pasand nhi aaya, papa pehenne nhi de rhe. Kisi bhi kaaradvash Change nhi hoga.''

Check out the viral video:

The video is viral on the platform as it was posted on August 20 this year and has so far garnered over 66,000 likes and over 6.5 million views. Soon after the video went viral, netizens chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Inki yahi sb harkaton ki wajah se offline store se saman kharidna band krdiya hai.'' ''National cloth return problem award gose to you both,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''This is called solid sales man.''

Have you ever returned any clothes to the store giving any of these excuses? Or what is your favourite excuse to return purchased clothes, let us know

