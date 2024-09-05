Meet 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur who claims 30 minutes of sleep a day has doubled his lifespan

Follow us on Image Source : X/@D_HOLI Daisuke Hori, a 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur poses during a bodybuilding competition.

Daisuke Hori, a 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur, claimed he has trained his body to sleep for only 30-45 minutes a day for the past 12 years, significantly improving his work efficiency. Hori argued that high-quality sleep, not the length, is key to maintaining focus and productivity. His lifestyle has been studied by local TV shows, and he has since founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, training over 2,000 individuals to adopt ultra-short sleep patterns.

Minimal sleep, maximum efficiency

Daisuke Hori from Hyogo, Japan, claimed to have mastered the art of sleeping just 30 minutes a day. Over the last 12 years, he has fine-tuned his sleep cycle to maximise efficiency and productivity in both his personal and professional life. Hori believed high-quality, short sleep can benefit those with demanding work schedules, offering an alternative to the conventional eight-hour rest.

How Hori manages ultra-short sleep

Hori attributed his ability to maintain focus to strategic habits, like exercising and consuming coffee before meals. “People in high-pressure jobs, such as doctors and firefighters, benefit from short but quality sleep,” he explained. His minimal-sleep routine has sparked interest, leading Japan’s Yomiuri TV to document his daily schedule, which includes work and regular gym sessions despite sleeping as little as 26 minutes one day.

The Japan Short Sleepers Training Association

In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association. Through this program, he has trained over 2,000 people in the art of ultra-short sleep. One participant successfully reduced her sleep from eight hours to just 90 minutes while maintaining her physical and mental well-being over four years.

Hori’s unique approach challenges conventional sleep wisdom, sparking interest in alternative sleep methods among professionals seeking heightened productivity.

