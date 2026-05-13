Is Rs 25,000 enough to live in Mumbai? Woman’s viral budget video gets people talking

New Delhi:

Living in Mumbai on a tight budget usually sounds impossible to most people. Rent is high, daily travel gets exhausting and even basic expenses add up fast. Still, one woman on Instagram says she has figured out a way to make things work under ₹25,000 a month.

Her video has now gone viral online. Some people praised her budgeting skills and called the breakdown realistic. Others felt surviving on that amount in Mumbai would mean giving up too much comfort and convenience along the way.

Woman shares how she manages Mumbai life under ₹25,000

Digital content creator Ayushi shared a video on Instagram explaining how she manages her monthly expenses while living in Mumbai.

“Trying to make 25k work in Mumbai!!” she wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, Ayushi says, “This video is all about how to manage living in Mumbai under ₹25K,” before breaking down her expenses category by category.

According to her, she spends around ₹14,000 on rent and electricity. To keep costs low, she relies heavily on public transport and says her travel expenses stay within ₹2,000.

For food, she spends close to ₹6,000 every month and prefers cooking most meals herself. She explained that cooking at home helps save money and is healthier too.

The remaining amount goes towards “other stuff”, including gym expenses and hobbies.

Some viewers later pointed out that the total mentioned in her breakdown appeared closer to ₹27,000, especially after adding ₹5,000 under miscellaneous expenses. Ayushi later clarified that she had referred to ₹25,000 because her “other” expenses generally stay within ₹3,000.

She ended the video by saying, “So, yeah. You can still save if you want.”

Social media users debate whether the budget is realistic

The video quickly triggered mixed reactions online.

Some users appreciated the financial discipline and said the breakdown genuinely helped them understand how budgeting in Mumbai could work. Others argued that living this way would involve compromising on comfort, privacy and lifestyle.

Several people also became curious about the accommodation setup and wanted to know where she was finding housing within that budget.

One user commented, “I was confused about whether it could be managed, but thank you for this informative video.”

Another asked, “14K? Where? Is it a private room or shared?” Ayushi replied that it was a shared accommodation.

A third user wrote, “One can easily survive in Mumbai if we're living for ourselves only and not looking to save money.”

“Finally, someone with a realistic view and struggles,” another comment read.

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