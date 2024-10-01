Moo Deng meme coin: Baby pygmy hippo helps man earn Rs 100 crore in just 17 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Baby pygmy hippo helps a man earn Rs 100 crore in just 17 days.

The world of cryptocurrency seems to be abuzz over the fact that a new meme coin has risen to storm the market, and it is nothing but Moo Deng. It is a special coin named after a baby pygmy hippo that made many onlookers' eyes catch by the sharp-ups, which rose dramatically within a single day. Within just 17 days, one man was able to turn an investment of Rs 1 lakh into a jaw-dropping sum of Rs 100 crore!

Meme coins are cryptocurrency assets that have their names derived from popular memes and artwork, particularly animal-themed pieces.

User Lookonchain, who posts blockchain developments on X, included a screenshot of a cryptocurrency user investing $1,300 (about Rs 1 lakh) in Moodeng coins on September 10 in a post.

On September 28, their investment was worth more than $12 million due to the memecoin's price increase. From their Rs 1 lakh investment, they made around Rs 100 crore in total.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Now, in the increasing list of meme-based cryptocurrencies, the Moo Deng meme coin is the latest addition. It is named after the internet sensation a baby pygmy hippo who hails from Thailand. Moo Deng's videos have been shared on social media platforms and the cute little hippo has managed to win several hearts.

The baby hippo is not only popular in the crypto world but she has also inspired the beauty trends. Beauty influencers are creating looks based on her beautiful features.

However, always remember that meme coins are not for all; only a person with a high-risk appetite, after being careful and deep in research about one or two coin choices, can give it an honest try.

