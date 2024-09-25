WATCH VIDEO: Pit bull saves child after killing King Cobra in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Trending news: A pit bull saved a child's life after attacking and brutally killing a venomous King Cobra in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The incident took place on September 23 when the snake entered the garden of the house in Shiv Ganesh colony where the children of the house's domestic help were playing.

Hearing them screaming and crying loudly for help after spotting the cobra, the pit bull, Jenny, who was tied on the other end of the garden, tore its leash and came to their rescue.

Pit bull 'Jenny' has killed 8-10 snakes so far

According to Jenny's (the pet dog) owner, Punjab Singh, this is not the first time it has killed a snake and saved lives. So far, Jenny has killed around eight to ten snakes, he added.

On the day of the incident, Singh, who also has other dogs, wasn't home. When he heard of Jenny's brave act, he said that if the snake had entered the house, anything could have happened.

"I wasn't home yesterday, but my son and the kids were here. This wasn't the first snake we have encountered, because our house is near the fields, and several snakes have been spotted during the rainy season. So far, Jenny has killed around 8 to 10 snakes," he said.

Know more about the brave incident of pet dog 'Jenny'

Punjab Singh said, "Yesterday, the house help's children were playing when a black snake appeared. The children screamed and the snake turned to flee. That is when our pit bull noticed it, broke free from its leash and attacked the cobra, killing it."

Singh added that they are immensely grateful to their dog and that everyone should show more love to animals.

"In today's world, as people drift away from animals, these animals are doing jobs that humans should be doing. I believe that we should show love to animals. People often say negative things about pit bulls, but mine has never harmed anyone. The fight between the dog and the snake lasted for almost five minutes. If Jenny hadn't killed the snake, a tragedy could have occurred. She saved lives and earned our gratitude."