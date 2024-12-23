Merry Christmas 2024: Indian employee's unique Secret Santa gift goes viral, see pics here

Follow us on Image Source : X/PIXABAY Representative Image

Christmas is just around the corner and the festivities are in full swing. Most offices are celebrating Christmas with Secret Santa, a game where participants randomly select a recipient for their gift and keep the identity of the gift giver a secret till the end. Choosing a gift for Secret Santa can be tricky without knowing anyone's preferences. The pressure to stand out often leads to generic options like mugs or books, but an Indian office employee nailed it with an unforgettable and practical gift - a tub of dahi (curd).

Yes, you read that right. Recently, one employee in Haryana gifted a tub of dahi to his colleague. A photo of the event is going viral on social media.

The post was shared by Amar on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, from his office. The photo shows a Christmas tree surrounded by neatly wrapped presents, but the tub of dahi with yellow paper note stole the show.

He captioned the post, ''Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kar diya. Welcome to Haryana (Someone gifted a tub of curd as a gift)''. After that, the post went viral, and the comment section was filled with hilarious reactions. The internet couldn’t get enough of this Secret Santa’s creativity. While the identity of the recipient remains unknown, it’s clear that this dahi gift left everyone in splits.

Social Media Reaction

One user dedicated him a song, ''Jata ka chora, jata ka chora (the boy of jatta).

Another user wrote, ''where is the milk''.

