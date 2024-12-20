Woman dressed as Manjulika sets stage ablaze with Giddha moves, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Representative Image

A woman inspired by the iconic Bollywood character Manjulika from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa set the stage ablaze with her energetic Giddha moves during a performance in Dehradun, leaving the audience speechless. The performance began with a dramatic entrance, as the woman dressed as Manjulika, mesmerised the audience with her haunting rendition of Ami Je Tomar. Her dishevelled hair and smudged makeup perfectly added to the ghostly aura, setting the stage for what seemed to be a classical dance sequence. However, just as the audience settled into the performance, she delivered an unexpected twist. She seamlessly transitioned into Giddha, showcasing her energetic and rhythmic moves. A group of dancers joined her, performing a choreographed routine to the popular Punjabi song "Pind De Gerhe" by Rupinder Handa.

The audience erupted in loud cheers and applause, celebrating the group's creativity and ability to blend Bollywood drama with traditional Punjabi culture. The video of the performance has gone viral, garnering over 3 million views to date. Netzines are praising the creativity of the dance group in the comment section.

Watch viral video here: