Unhygienic mixed fruit cake made without gloves sparks outrage, neitizens react

December is the month of celebrations including religious holidays, cultural observances, and other events. Any celebration in India/outside India is incomplete without cake and desserts. But before celebrating any occasion with a cake you need to check the quality. Recently, a video of a baker making mixed fruit cake has gone viral on the internet. The location of the video and the name of the baker is unknown. The video is shared by a vlogger Kamlesh, with an account kam.alesh98. He captioned the video, ''Expensive Mixed Fruit Cake''.

In the clip, the baker is making mixed fruit cake without wearing gloves in the hand. The video shows the baker making mixed fruit cake using butter, sugar, eggs, seeds, colour, cashews, and all required ingredients, mixing it without wearing gloves. Internet users are showing health concerns after watching the video.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Social media reactions

The video has received 11.4 million views and several reactions from social media users. One user commented, ''hair, dandruff, saliva, and skill cells." Another user remarked, ''I apologise from all of India (Main saare India ki taraf se maafi mangta hoon).''

''Guys why are you doing this, dry cakes are my favorite, at least hand gloves and hair cover kr lete baki chalta yaar," another user commented.

''Possession of hygiene is a federal offence in India'', another user said in the comment section.