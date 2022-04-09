Meme fest begins on Twitter after Academy announces 10-yr ban for Will Smith from Oscars

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Will Smith, Chris Rock

Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapgate controversy during Oscars 2022 has taken a new turn as the motion picture academy has announced a ban on 'The Pursuit of Happiness' star from all the Academy events for 10 years. As we all know Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which she had previously revealed was due to her years-long struggle with alopecia created a lot of stir on social media. While some shared jokes and memes others gave serious reminders that people must not assault comedians just because their jokes don't work. Angry fans condemned the violence and strongly reacted on Twitter. Once again Acadmeys's decision has pumped the netizens to create a pool of memes on the microblogging site.

Apart from mocking Smith, there's a section of users who have questioned the Academy's decision calling it harsh and biased claiming that not the same level of treatment was given to people who had committed a similar ordeal earlier.

Smith responded to Academy's decision by saying, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," to Page Six. He will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in 'King Richard.'