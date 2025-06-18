Meloni compliments PM Modi during G7 Summit in Canada, says 'You are the best' | Watch It seems the internet is drawn towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's connection, even if the topics of conversation covered everything from terrorism to the issues facing the Global South.

New Delhi:

During the G7 Summit in Calgary, Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—fondly referred to as "Melodi" on social media—really showed off their chemistry. The two leaders had a casual meeting on the sides of the summit, surrounded by the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, and had serious discussions as well as warm friendship. The internet was drawn to their personal connection even if the topics of conversation covered everything from terrorism to the issues facing the Global South.

Meloni is seen smiling and giving PM Modi heartfelt praise in the widely shared video. She said, "You are the best. I am trying to be as you." PM Modi laughs and shakes her hand, clearly amused.

Social media users immediately revived the popular "Melodi" hashtag, which was created following their earlier meetings at the G20 Summit in India and COP28 in Dubai, as a result of their interaction, creating a new surge of excitement on the internet. A selfie that Meloni posted with Modi during COP28 with the message, "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi," went viral in a matter of hours.

Following the G7 meeting, the Italian PM posted on X to further emphasise the cordial tone: "Italy and India, linked by a great friendship."

PM Modi replied, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefiting your people!"

The public has frequently taken notice of the two leaders' cordial interactions. Similar exchanges from the 2023 G20 Summit in India went viral.

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni at G7 in Canada, vows to strengthen 'great friendship' between India and Italy