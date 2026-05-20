Meet the Italian Kathak artist who performed to welcome PM Modi in Italy: 'Great emotion, dil se...'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Rome, Italy, was marked by a vibrant cultural welcome that beautifully reflected India’s artistic influence beyond borders. Among the performers who caught attention was Rossella Fanelli, an Italian Kathak dancer whose deep connection with Indian classical dance caught everyone's attention.

Fanelli performed as PM Modi arrived at a hotel in Rome and later spoke emotionally about the experience. “I am feeling very good after performing to welcome PM Modi,” she said, adding that the moment felt deeply personal and special.

An Italian artist with a strong connection to India

Rossella Fanelli is not just a foreign admirer of Indian culture. The Kathak artist revealed that she spent nearly 15 years in India studying the dance form in Lucknow under renowned guru Pandit Arjun Mishra. Her long association with India and dedication to Kathak have helped her become a recognised figure in the international classical dance community.

Introducing herself in Hindi during the interaction, Fanelli said, “Mera naam Rossella Fanelli hai aur main Kathak dancer hoon. Main India mein kaafi baar perform kar chuki hoon. India mein 15 saal reh chuki hoon aur Pandit Arjun Mishra ji mere guru ji hain (My name is Rossella Fanelli, and I am a Kathak dancer. I have performed in India numerous times. I have lived in India for 15 years, and Pandit Arjun Mishra Ji is my Guru.).”

Her comfort with the language and emotional connection to Indian traditions impressed many social media users who came across the video online.

‘Dil se dhuk-dhuk’: Rossella Fanelli gets emotional

When asked how she felt performing before the Prime Minister, Fanelli described it as a deeply emotional experience. “Bahut achha laga. Great emotion matlab dil se bahut dhuk-dhuk lag raha tha (It was great. Great emotions, my heart was beating fast.),” she said with a smile. She added that the opportunity felt like a “gift” not only for her, but also for her friends and fellow artists.

The clip quickly began circulating online, with many users appreciating how Indian classical arts continue to inspire performers globally. Several people also praised Fanelli’s sincerity and years of commitment to learning Kathak in its traditional form.

PM Modi appreciates the dance performance

PM Modi also took to X to share his joy about the Kathak dance performance and wrote, "Five Italians passionate about Indian dance, Svamini Atmananda Giri, Ms. Martina Meenakshi Argada, Ms. Lucrezia Maniscotti, Ms. Valeria Vespaziani, Ms. Rosella Fanelli performed ‘Trigalbandi’, which included Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak. It is wonderful to see Indian dance forms drawing global interest."

Kathak’s growing global influence

Rossella Fanelli is associated with Scuola Kathak Italia, where she teaches and promotes the Indian classical dance form in Europe. According to her profile, she combines Kathak with yogic techniques to create harmony between body, mind and spirit.

Over the years, she has performed across different countries and collaborated with artists from multiple dance and music traditions. Her work reflects a blend of eastern and western artistic influences while staying rooted in the traditional Lucknow gharana style of Kathak.

The cultural performance during PM Modi’s visit to Italy also highlighted how Indian classical dance continues to build cultural bridges globally. From classrooms in Europe to diplomatic events on international stages, forms like Kathak are increasingly becoming symbols of artistic exchange and cultural connection.

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