Viral Video: Meet BTech Pani Puri Wali, young entrepreneur who serves healthy street food

Trending News: Tapsi Upadhyay, also known as BTech Pani Puri Wali, is a 21-year-old young entrepreneur who started her own business after completing her graduation in BTech. Her aim is to serve healthy street food, which is why she prepares air-fried puris for her pani puri stall. She wants to add more healthy street food options to her stall, according to her website.

Recently, an Instagram reel featuring the young entrepreneur went crazy viral. The video, shared by Instagram page @are_you_hungry007, shows Upadhyay opening her stall and talking about her food. She also mentions the struggles she faces as a woman, with some people asking her why she is selling pani puris after graduating and even telling her to go back home as it is not safe for a woman to be on the streets.

Despite the challenges, Upadhyay has received immense support from people online. The video has been liked over 316k times and has accumulated 5.3 million views so far. Many people have commented on the clip, expressing their admiration for Upadhyay's courage and determination. A user commented, "Supergirl, keep going, stay blessed." Another user wrote, "Strong girl. May God give you more success." A third added, "Great job, sister I salute you."

Upadhyay's viral success story is a good example of how determination can help people overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

