Man sings Meri Maa from Taare Zameen Par on London streets, leaves people teary-eyed. Watch

Trending News: On March 19, 2023, the United Kingdom celebrated Mother's Day. An Indian busker named Vish paid tribute to the spirit of motherhood by singing a soulful rendition of the song "Maa" from the 2007 Bollywood movie "Taare Zameen Par" on the streets of London. The emotional performance left many with goosebumps. Vish shared a video of his performance on Instagram, expressing gratitude to his mother for supporting him in his journey and urging others to call their mothers every day.

In the video, Vish is surrounded by a large crowd as he sings the touching song, with many joining in and recording his performance. The video went viral, garnering more than 37k likes and over 378k views. Netizens praised Vish's melodious voice and the beautiful song, with many expressing their emotional reactions. A user commented, "Feel of word maa ... Give a lot of old memories in eyes." A second user wrote, "First love meri maa." A third added, "So touching".

Watch the viral video of man singing Meri Maa from Taare Zameen Par on London streets here:

This is not the first time Vish has gone viral with his music. A month before, he had also shared a video of himself singing a popular song from the 2003 hit Bollywood movie "Tere Naam.”

The lyrics of "Maa" written by Prasoon Joshi depict the fear and pain of a little boy who has been forced to stay away from his mother in a boarding school. The song was originally sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

