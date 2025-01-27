Man's post on 'Bengaluru is closed for north India' sparks debate on Kannada language, check viral post here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Man's post on X sparks debate on Kannada language

Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and millions of people from different parts of the country work in the city. There has been an ongoing debate over the use of the Kannada language in Karnataka. A lot of people have time and again suggested that people who live in the city should learn the language, however, critics don't agree with it.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked the debate again. A post on the microblogging site said, "Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who doesn't want to learn Kannada."

In the post, which has now garnered more than 133.6K views, the user suggests that people who don't want to learn Kannada should not come to Bengaluru. The post further says, "They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture."

Check the post here:

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "I believe that only Kannada should be used in Karnataka, and all other languages, including English, should be restricted. If someone argues for the use of English, the same reasoning should apply to other languages as well. Consider this thoughtfully and not out of animosity."

A second user commented, "Oh start date? If you tell start date people will pack luggage. If 2.2 million employees pack luggage and leave what next? For them no problem they can take transfer to other 10 cities in India where IT companies available."

A third user commented, "Bengaluru was possibly the first cosmopolitan city in India. To say if one doesn't learn Kannada the city is closed for such people is sad and ridiculous. Can the person who has posted this live in Punjab and speak Punjabi? Why divide the country on languages."

