Man proposes to girlfriend at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert, ‘could have had the perfect proposal but..’

Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai was attended by thousands of people and videos from the concert have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of these videos, a man can be seen proposing to his girlfriend in front of the crowd.

As the band was playing their iconic track ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, the man decided to propose to his girlfriend during the beat drop. This is an iconic moment in Coldplay’s concerts when the stage is filled with lights and the crowd sings and dances to the tune.

In a turn of events, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin paused at this moment to speak about Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Martin joked that Bumrah was waiting backstage to bowl at him. This send the crowd into a burst of laughter.

This sudden twist changed the course of what could have been the ‘perfect proposal’. Sharing a video of the proposal on X (formerly Twitter), Aditi Bardia wrote, “Could have had the perfect proposal but Chris Martin decided to talk about Bumrah why @coldplay”.

Watch the proposal

The video has gone viral and has garnered more than 145.7K views. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, “It's because he is the only game-changer player Chris Martin believes in.”

Another user commented, “Chris stopped the music so you can put the ring on and celebrate without missing the show. Kind king." A third user wrote, “His fault. You’re supposed to do in Yellow. Rookie mistake.”

One comment under the video read, “Hahahaha this is so cute and funny at the same time.”

