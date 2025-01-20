Delhi man reveals Uber's pricing algorithm, claims fare varies based on phone type and battery

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi man reveals Uber's pricing algorithm

For daily commuters, particularly working professionals, app-based cab services have arisen as a handy and user-friendly mode of transportation. However, the ease of travel comes at a cost, which appears to increase during peak demand periods. There are regular cases where the applications raise standard costs to excessive levels, leaving clients with no choice but to choose the exorbitant fares. While there has been ongoing debate over the variables that contribute to unexpected increases in cab charges, a Delhi-based guy has made stunning accusations concerning Uber's pricing algorithm.

Rishabh Singh, co-founder of engineerHUB, posted to the X platform (previously known as Twitter) to share a couple of postings analyzing how Uber rates vary across different smartphones and battery levels for the same journey. He also shared an image of four other mobile phones to show the price variations. “I conducted an experiment using four devices, two Android and two iOS, logged into the same Uber account. I checked fares for the same location and ride at the same time. Additionally, I observed the impact of battery percentage on pricing. The results were both surprising and concerning," Singh remarked about his experiment.

According to his observations, there was a significant disparity in fares between Android and iOS devices, even with the identical account, location, and time. He also noted that discounts presented inconsistently across devices. Another notable feature was the battery percentage. “Devices with lower battery levels consistently displayed higher fares. This aligns with the theory that users with low batteries are perceived as more likely to accept higher prices due to urgency," Singh explained.

Singh expressed his concerns about the fairness and openness of such technology-driven services, stating that customers should understand how prices are determined and whether personal device data might affect pricing. “Companies must disclose whether factors like device type or battery percentage impact fares and ensure their algorithms are fair and ethical," he concluded.

The string of tweets quickly went viral, with other social media users engaging in the debate. While many people agreed with Singh's point of view, others proposed alternative logic. Uber India has yet to respond to the claims.

“I have also experienced this. Not just Uber; Ola also has a similar pricing strategy. All quick commerce platforms like Zepto and others follow the same strategy. Different pricing for Android and iPhone. Owning an iPhone is a crime," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Altimeter on phones also plays a big role. Try looking for cabs for the same location from the 10th floor and the same while standing on the road. The 10th-floor one will get you a driver quicker, and that too at a lower rate than the one from the roadside."

“It’s not device- or platform- or battery-based; it’s user-based offer/promotion/discount. Pricing everywhere is 102, but offers vary by user," a social media user wrote.

What are your thoughts on this kind of pricing algorithm of Uber?

