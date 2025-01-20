Donald Trump oath ceremony: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 47-foot-long sand art of US president-elect

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 47-foot-long sand art of Donald Trump.

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 47-foot-long sand art of the US President-elect Donald Trump on Puri beach in Odisha before his swearing-in ceremony. Pattnaik created this sand art of Donald Trump in collaboration with the students of his sand art institute. Trump will take oath as the US President on Monday, January 20 at noon EST (10:30 pm IST, Monday).

This will be Trump's return to the White House after a gap of four years. This art by Sudarsan Pattnaik gives an important message before America's swearing-in ceremony. This art by Pattnaik is special because he has made sand art of Donald Trump many times before. Through his art, he has worked to spread awareness on many social and environmental issues.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Padma Shri recipient shared the picture of his sand art and wrote, “I have created a 47-ft-long sand art at Puri beach in India," congratulating Trump on his achievement. “Congratulations. Welcome to the White House, " the text on the sand art reads.

Take a look at Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art here:

“We have created a 47-foot-long sand art installation of the US President-elect Donald Trump. I am a big fan of President-elect Donald Trump," Pattnaik told news agency ANI. He has also expressed that he is a "big fan" of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

A National Prayer Service will be held the next day, January 21, to wrap up the inaugural celebrations. At 11 am, the Washington National Cathedral will host this ceremonial occasion.

The Inauguration Day will feature several high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list.

In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.

Mark Zuckerberg is also co-hosting a black-tie reception on Monday with the Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration. The Ambanis are expected to attend this reception as well.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump meme coin plummets as wife Melania launches her cryptocurrency