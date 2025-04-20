Man dies while rafting in Rishikesh; terrifying video raises concerns over safety measures | WATCH Tragedy strikes in Rishikesh as a man loses his life during a rafting accident. A horrifying video has raised concerns over safety measures. Watch the shocking footage and learn about rafting safety.

New Delhi:

Every year, thousands of tourists visit Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, some for spiritual experiences and others for the excitement of adventure sports such as bungee jumping and river rafting. While the destination is popular and river rafting remains a popular activity, safety issues continue to cast a shadow over the experience.

These concerns have resurfaced following a terrible occurrence involving a young guy from Dehradun. A river rafting mishap killed the man. The incident occurred in the Munikireti area of Tehri district, where the rafting excursion had begun from Shivpuri. The victim has been named as 28-year-old Sagar Negi, who had come to Rishikesh with pals for an exciting trip on the Ganges.

According to reports, the raft carrying several people became unstable when it was trapped in a strong current. During the chaos, Sagar lost his balance and was hurled into the river near the Garud Chatti bridge. Despite efforts to save him, he was unable to be saved. The event has renewed concerns about the region's water-based adventure tourist safety precautions.

A video of the horrific occurrence is presently circulating on social media. In the video, Sagar Negi is seen attempting to climb back onto the raft with the paddles while other occupants approach him for assistance. However, the river current proved too powerful, making it impossible to save him. The video was shared on April 18 and has already received over 3,000 views.

According to The Times of India, Sagar Negi passed out in the water before being rescued by a rafting guide and other rafters. The guide promptly hauled him out while he was still unconscious and performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on the spot.

Despite the guide's swift interventions, Sagar Negi's condition worsened. He was transported to the civil hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead. His body has been transported for a post-mortem, and additional procedures are still continuing.

Senior Sub-Inspector Yogesh Pandey revealed that the event occurred while a group of six individuals were rafting in Muni Ki Reti. Pradeep Rawat, in charge of the Tapovan Outpost, has reportedly stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, authorities have advised tourists to strictly adhere to all safety rules when rafting.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: Rs 52,000 per month for an unfurnished room? Mumbai's rent sparks online debate