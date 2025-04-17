Rs 52,000 per month for an unfurnished room? Mumbai's rent sparks online debate Mumbai's sky-high rent leaves netizens stunned. Know the shocking truth behind Rs 52,000 monthly rent for an unfurnished room. Join the online debate on the city's unaffordable housing crisis.

Housing rent is one of the main causes of Mumbai's relatively higher cost of living when compared to other big cities. Ohshin Bhatia, an IT worker, was recently searching for a flatmate for her Parel two-room rental. She posted a few images of the flat along with the advertisement on X, which was formerly Twitter.

Bhatia revealed that her two-bedroom flat, which she had rented for Rs 1 lakh a month, contained an unfurnished master bedroom that was unoccupied. For a single room, her female roommate would have to pay Rs 52,000. Many social media users were taken aback by the pricing and voiced their worries in the comment section.

“Hey guys, I’m looking for a female flatmate (to join me in a 2 BHK) in Parel. It’s an unfurnished master bedroom, and the rent is 52k; it comes with a gym, jogging track, and good amenities. The view is breathtaking, as it’s a higher floor. preferably aged 20-25", Ohshin Bhatia wrote on X.

Her tweet included a shot of the main bedroom, which had an attached balcony. The kitchen appeared pretty huge, and the view from the flat may have impressed many as well.

Some people, however, interpreted it as a reflection of how the cost of rental apartments in Mumbai has been rising day by day. Others were taken aback by the asking price for an unfurnished room.

“Mumbai's real estate cost is actually insane. You can get a house like this in Ghaziabad for, like, 15-20K. The rent is absolutely nuts,” wrote one X user, while another commented, "52K is even more than what one would normally pay for a fortnight’s rent overseas."

“Why is there a washing machine in the kitchen?” a third person asked, while a fourth noted that a similar apartment in Lucknow would cost only Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month.

A man revealed, “You can get this type of flat in Lucknow for 10-12k, and in remote areas it’s even less. And in remote new construction, they provide all such facilities like gym, spa, and everything under 20k (2 BHK). Mumbai prices are insane."

Ohshin Bhatia might not have received many positive responses, but her post garnered more than 265,000 views on X.

