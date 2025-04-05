Man criticises schools for selling overpriced textbooks, video goes viral | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man has a sarcastic take on schools selling overpriced textbooks. He also highlights how schools have started to operate like shopping malls. Check out the video here.

There have been endless conversations about how private schools and other educational institutions charge exorbitant money as tuition fees or for other purposes such as books, activities, uniforms and others. However, a video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man has a sarcastic take on schools selling overpriced textbooks. He also highlights how schools have started to operate like shopping malls.

In the video, the man seems annoyed when he says that he has paid nearly Rs 6,000 for textbooks. He highlights that this not only makes the school bags heavy but also ass parents under financial stress. He also adds despite the New Education Policy’s emphasis on One Nation, One Class, One Curriculum, private schools continue to sell books at such high prices.

In the video, he says, "Today, I’ve brought textbooks for Class 5 students. The special feature of these books? Their cover pages must be made of silver! If not, then perhaps the silver-embossed photos inside make them so costly. Or maybe, as soon as a child touches them, all the content magically stays in their mind! But if none of this is true, why do these books cost Rs 5000-Rs 6000?"

The post was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named Mohini Of Investing. The caption of the post reads, "Teacher: aapko Saari cheeze school se hi leni hogi, jaise books, uniform, shoes, socks, belt. Father: aur education? Teacher: uske liye aap bahar tuition laga lena." Check out the post here.

The post has garnered more than 108.3K views. Several users have also shared their opinions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "This hits hard! Schools are turning into shopping malls—buy everything here, but for education, go elsewhere. Maybe it’s time for a ‘Parent Union’ to negotiate better fees and actual learning!"

Another user commented, "And these are just text books, note books also will have to be bought from the fixed vendor and they will cost another 5k." A third comment read, "We need to pass a law where a school cannot sell anything else but education. Schools selling fixed supplies at inflated costs with massive kickbacks. This is also affecting the retail industry that relies on school supplies!"

