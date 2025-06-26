Man caught red-handed stealing life jacket on IndiGo flight in viral video | WATCH A viral clip of an IndiGo passenger attempting to steal a life jacket has gone viral, causing outrage on social media. The incident highlights the importance of observing safety measures and gear on an aeroplane, as it could put others' safety at risk.

The internet has been left stunned with a viral clip of a passenger on an IndiGo flight trying to steal a life jacket. The clip has gone viral on all social media platforms and has evoked immense outrage.

The clip, posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, starts off with someone off-screen approaching a man on the plane and asking him to unzip his bag. The accuser then unzips the bag himself and pulls out a yellow-coloured life jacket. Life jackets are safety devices that every person on a plane needs.

When questioned, the passenger is tongue-tied and unable to give a proper reason. The individual who is recording draws attention to the severity of the act, saying, "'Bhaiyaa, ye cheez sahi nehi hai" (Brother, this isn't right) and noting that taking off the vest might leave the next passenger in a compromised state. He goes on to say, "Aap bag mein daal rahein ho" (You're putting it in your bag).

The act has gotten a firestorm of comments from social media participants. A participant wrote, "Aeroplane se travel karne se class nahi aata" (Travelling by aeroplane doesn't give one class). Another participant condemned the act seriously and wrote, "A criminal act deserving punishment, very dangerous, and a serious risk to the lives of the next passengers getting on the flight."

This event is a frightening reminder that one must be vigilant about observing safety measures and gear when on an aeroplane. The possible repercussions of such an action, putting others' safety at risk, are indeed serious.

A user commented, "He has paid hard-earned money for a ticket; he tried the bathroom bulb and mugga, but it didn't work out, so he chose to reimburse himself with a life jacket. Aage jaake politician phir PM banega dekh lena, pura 36 gun milte hain politics ke." while another wrote, "What kind of country are we becoming??? This is a ridiculous conduct.

A third user commented, "If this is tolerated, then air travel will become more risky (in case of an emergency with Air India planes, you will know there is no life jacket, and the Air India crew will say, 'Apologies for the permanent inconvenience'). On a serious note, these people should be banned; their passports should be impounded."

