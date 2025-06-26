Panchayat Season 4's meme fest is worth your time: A look at hilarious reactions on X Like every new season, Panchayat Season 4, the popular show’s release results in an online meme frenzy, as plenty of new golden moments are parodied by the “meme brigade”.

Panchayat Season 4 was released on Amazon Prime on June 24, and to our greatest pleasure, the internet is already full of new memes taken from the show, as fans binge-watched in one sitting. The new instalment of the highly praised show was released amidst mixed reactions. If a large number of people were mainly rejoicing to catch up on the events occurring in the fictional world of Phulera, others found themselves disappointed, feeling that the new season paled in comparison to the previous three, lacking their innocence and their warmth.

But despite these mixed reviews, Panchayat Season 4 still delivered on one of the great markers of the show: giving the spectators incredible moments that instantly become classic memes. Here are a few of the ones that cracked up the internet the most.

The Lauki

The show has given us a brand-new weapon to beat up people: the lauki (bottle gourd). The time of the sugarcane is over; now the lauki is the way to deal with someone.

Rinki’s romance

Sanvikaa’s Rinki is now the main target for the meme brigade, as her romance with Sachiv Ji and its charming dynamic from cold war to sentiment sparks cute reactions.

New iconic dance

A new dance is already recreated across social media platforms. The choreography: simply moving your glasses sitting on the top of your nose.

Low effort for maximum swagger, courtesy of Vidhayak Ji!

Rahul Gandhi was not spared

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was hit by the meme storm, as parallels were drawn between him and Kranti Devi’s character, with one user joking, “Even Kranti Devi can win elections, but Rahul Gandhi can't.”

Panchayat season 4 has garnered widespread criticism for the change in narrative. While some netizens have expressed nostalgia for the characters, the majority are merely interested in the fun provided by the songs and memes. Nonetheless, Panchayat season 5 has been announced. The current season also ended on a cliffhanger, implying that a new season will begin.

However, Panchayat season 5 is supposed to be the series' final season since it will signal the show's finale. Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's character graphs on the show play a significant role in indicating how the show is coming to a conclusion, but netizens are also looking forward to the next season.

