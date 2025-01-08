Mahakumbh 2025: Meet 'Anaj Wale Baba', the most talked-about person at Kumbh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Anaj Wale Baba', the most talked-about person at Kumbh Mela 2025.

Amarjeet, popularly known as Anaaj Wale Baba, is making a lot of noise in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Anaaj Wale Baba, a resident of the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, has become the centre of attraction by growing crops like wheat, millet, gram and peas on his head. For the last five years, Baba has been using this unusual method to spread awareness about protecting the environment.

Amarjeet Baba explained the reason

Hatha Yogi Amarjeet Baba says that this effort is his way of promoting peace and highlighting the importance of greenery, especially when deforestation is being done. Baba said that he decided to do this after seeing what impact cutting trees is having on our world. Wherever he goes, he encourages people to plant more greenery. He even regularly pours water on his head to keep the crops healthy, which leaves visitors amazed.

Baba became the centre of attraction at the fair

Currently doing Kalpavas near Kila Ghat, Anaaj Wale Baba has become the main attraction of the fair. Many devotees are amazed by his dedication and wonder how he manages to grow crops on his head. After the fair, Baba plans to return to Sonbhadra to continue his mission of promoting greenery and peace.

The biggest Maha Yagya will take place in Kumbh Mela

Meanwhile, the biggest Maha Yagya (sacred fire ritual) will be held at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela to honour 'Gau Mata' and recognise her as the national mother of India. This holy ritual will be held at the camp of Jyotish Peethadheeshwara Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati to eradicate the practice of cow slaughter in the country.

This will be the biggest yagna camp at the Kumbh Mela site, with 1,100 priests performing daily yagnas for an entire month. The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, will begin on January 13 and end on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip, believed to wash away sins and grant moksha.

