Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Mother-daughter duo singing 'tumse milkar na jaane...' is the cutest thing on the internet | WATCH

Mother-daughter duo singing 'tumse milkar na jaane...' is the cutest thing on the internet | WATCH

A video has garnered more than 507K views which shows a mother-daughter singing the iconic song Tumse Milkar Na Jane by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar. Check the video here.

Written By: Debosmita Ghosh New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 15:04 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 15:04 IST
Mother-daughter duo singing is the cutest thing
Image Source : SOCIAL Mother-daughter duo singing is the cutest thing

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a mother-daughter singing the iconic song Tumse Milkar Na Jane by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar. The video starts with the mother and daughter singing the song and then the daughter goes on to ask her mother to stop singing and she continues to sing the song. 

The video has garnered more than 507K views and more than 55.5K likes. The video was posted by the Instagram page 'kalakaars- Instagram Singers'. 

While the mother-daughter start singing, the daughter mid way tells her mother "chup hojao mumma, mai gaa rahi hoon".  The daughter goes on to sing the song and her mother is seen assisting her from time to time with the lyrics. 

However, every time the mother sings, the daughter in a very cute way tells her not to and she continues singing. Netizens were amazed with the singing of the mother-daughter duo and several of them took to the comments section to share their views. 

Watch the video here

One of the comments reads, "Plz don't interrupt when little diva is singing. Both Mom n Daughter are very cute and good singers." Another user wrote, "God bless!! And very nice voice of the mother.."

A third user wrote, "So melodious voice of mother." A fourth comment read, "God bless u nd ur princess guys r spreading healing by beautifully sing such songs."

One of the users wrote, "how cutely she interrupts her mother... like ssshhh mai ga rahi hu na mumma aap ni gao mai hi gaungi."

Taking a fun dig at the video, one user commented, "me trying to remember homework after seeing a teacher in the market."

ALSO READ: Perry, the donkey known for being Shrek’s loyal sidekick in multiple movies, dies at 30

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement