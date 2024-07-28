'Dindahade English Bolna Seekhen': Liquor shop owner's bizarre attempt to increase sales draws fine

Follow us on Image Source : X Poster outside liquor shop in MP's Burhanpur district

In a bizarre advertisement tactic, a liquor shop owner in Madhya Pradesh put up a banner with the message "Dindahade English Bolna Seekhen" (learn to speak English during daytime) to boost sales by emphasising the general tendency of people to become overexpressive after consuming alcohol. However, the plan failed and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed upon him.

The officials stated that the owner had put up a banner near his shop at Nachankheda in Burhanpur district. Additionally, an arrow with a 'theka' (alcohol vend) message was also mentioned in the banner below.

District Collector directs excise department for action

A photo of the banner went viral on social media, drawing chuckles and criticism in equal measures. The officials said that the visual also reached the district administration on Saturday. District Collector of Burhanpur district Bhavya Mittal said that she had directed the Excise Department to take action against the alcohol seller.

Following this, a notice was served to the shop licensee by the excise officials. In his defence, the shop owner replied to the notice and claimed innocence. He said that the banner was put up on private land of some other person, 40-50 feet from his shop.

Shop owner calls it conspiracy

The licensee also claimed that someone else had placed the banner as part of a conspiracy against him. However, his explanation didn’t cut much ice with the officials. Unsatisfied with his reply, the excise department fined him Rs 10,000 for flouting the conditions of his liquor licence, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

