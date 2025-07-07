Louis Vuitton's autorickshaw handbag has internet in splits, says 'are they going to price it by the meter' The Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Louis Vuitton is helmed by Pharrell Williams, is inspired from the bustling street life and is a blend with the design house's iconic style. The collection features a handbag which looks similar to an Indian autorickshaw. Check out the handbag here.

Louis Vuitton, in its latest Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, launched a handbag which looks similar to an Indian autorickshaw. The pictures and videos of the bag were shared online, which then went viral and now the internet is in splits.

The Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Louis Vuitton is helmed by Pharrell Williams, is inspired from the bustling street life and is a blend with the design house's iconic style.

The pictures and videos that have gone viral show the bag crafted in Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram canvas. The bag also has mini wheels and leather handles. The video was shared on Instagram by 'Diet Paratha'. The caption of the post read, "Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg… NRI’s bout to go crazy for this one tho. Really wish they put this one on the runway last night. This was on display on a top of a shelf at the re-see this morning."

The bag was not part of the main runway showcase but made its place in the re-see arena. The video garnerned nearly 1.9 million views since being posted.

Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote "If you do the math one bag is worth 7 auto."

Another commented, "Why is the West suddenly obsessed with Asia? Yesterday it was Prada’s Kolhapuri chappals, today it’s LV’s autorickshaw bag." A third user wrote, "I forgot my rickshaw at home."

One comment read, "So are they going to price it by the meter?"

This is not the first time a western fashion house has taken inspiration from India or the subcontinent. At Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show, models walked the runway in what looked exactly like the traditional Kolhapuri.

