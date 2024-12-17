Job advertisement barring South Indians sparks outrage, exposes regional bias in hiring practices

Follow us on Image Source : X Screenshot

A job advertisement for a consulting company located in Noida has caused quite a stir on social media platforms as it mentions the words "Not eligible South Indian candidates" for this job. The post is for the position of Data Analyst, seeking candidates with more than four years of professional experience, which contained this particular condition that faced harsh criticism from users across social media, especially those hailing from South India.

There is a job post that details general technical specifications and responsibilities, such as collaborating with the stakeholders and providing data solutions. The job ad ends with the statement saying South Indian candidates need not apply. This open-face discrimination sparked intense reactions over this, with many users condemning it as an example of regional bias in hiring practices.

Critic reactions to it were of many kinds across many platforms where users could be seen crying foul against an entire community. Some pointed out how many South Indians migrated from their states and countries in search of better job obstacles only to face prejudice on their soil. “Is this even fair? Most of our people leave for other states or countries for jobs, but we get opposed when we demand regional reservations,” one user wrote.

Others highlighted that the job listing also required proficiency in Hindi, which some suggested could have been a reason behind the exclusion, particularly given the language’s prevalence in North India. Many users, however, think that South Indians, especially Keralites, usually learn Hindi due to their educational qualifications. That stirred people again to call for jobs to be reserved for locals, arguing on the part of the users, saying that it is a much bigger regionalistic case to recruit. "Without surprise at all.

Because all IT company HR and managers are city outsiders. Kannadigas get the last chance. That's why we need reservations for regional people," said one user. The current job post has revealed the continuing state of regional bias in the Indian job market, sparking demands for broader and fairer recruitment. It has certainly brought to the fore the very resonant issues of regional bias in India's jobs nowadays, and till today, it has increased demands for a fairer, more just, and more inclusive employment generation.