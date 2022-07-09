Japan PM Shinzo Abe murdered, Amul pays befitting tribute to 'India's friend' leaving netizens emotional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMUL_INDIA Amul pays tribute to Shinzo Abe with a topical

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at and killed during an election campaign rally. In the aftermath of the incident, dairy brand Amul shared a topical on social media mourning Abe's passing. In their tribute to Abe, Amul addressed him as a "friend of India". Shinzo Abe's demise left the world in shock. As Amul shared its topical for Abe, many flooded the comments section with emotional messages. Amul captioned its post, "Tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan and friend of India (sic)."

Reacting to the tribute artwork, social media users commented and shared a string of heartbreak emojis. Another Instagram user prayed for the soul of the bereaved by writing, "Om Shanti (sic)."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got emotional while paying tribute to Abe, who was brutally murdered in public. Calling him a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator, PM Modi said that Abe dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.

Meanwhile, Police in Japan have said that a 90-member task force will be set up to investigate the murder case of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old suspect Yamagami Tetsuya, who was arrested at the scene, has admitted to shooting Abe.

(With IANS inputs)