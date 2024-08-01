Is this Taylor Swift or her twin? Pop star’s doppelganger taking internet by storm | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift's doppelganger taking internet by storm

Meg Owen, a beauty and lifestyle content creator, missed out on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour but had a close experience at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire. She posted a video featuring a Taylor Swift lookalike who mimicked the pop star's appearance, wardrobe, and performance style perfectly, delivering a 30-minute set of Swift's hit songs on stage.

Meg posted a video featuring the Taylor Swift lookalike on stage, where she's mimicking Taylor's moves and gestures while dressed in vibrant, sparkling outfits. The performance starts with the line “It's a long time coming now” from Taylor's song "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince," and continues with renditions of "Cruel Summer" and "You Need to Calm Down" from the album Lover.

The lookalike not only changes outfits to match each album set, just like Taylor Swift does during her Eras Tour concerts but also performs hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble" from Red, "Style," "Shake It Off," and "Blank Space" from 1989. At the end of the video, Meg and her daughters met the Taylor lookalike, took a photo with her, and praised her for the performance.

Watch the viral video:

Who is this Taylor Swift lookalike?

June, also known as Princess Juniper and found on Instagram under @junipers_castle, has amazed the internet with her striking resemblance to Taylor Swift. Fans flooded the comments on a Reel of her performance, inquiring about her. Meg shared the Reel with the caption, “The closest I’ll get to the Eras Tour and it was AMAZING! June (Taylor’s Version) at Canobie Lake Park was so fun. You can tell how much thought and effort went into this. We loved it!!!”

One Instagram user wrote, “Could have fooled me. She looks and sounds just like Taylor.” Another user commented, “I’ve seen her videos, and honestly, she is the next best thing to Taylor!” A third user wrote, “You know what, I'm not mad. She's giving the role justice (laugh with tears emoji),” ANother person remarked, “I thought it was Taylor for a second,” while another added, “Wow. She embodies Taylor perfectly! Looks, mannerisms, everything.”

Taylor Swift in another universe

Laura, another woman who bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift, has captivated the internet. On Tuesday, she posted a set of seemingly ordinary photos with her husband on X, which have since gone viral, amassing over 3.7 million views.

Millions of people were astonished when they saw the photos, as Laura's striking resemblance to Taylor Swift led some to question whether AI had been used to manipulate the images.

A person on X wrote, “Taylor Swift happy in an alternate universe.”. Another user added, “I'm glad I'm not the only one that completely tripped out on the uncanny resemblance; I think Taylor just found another stunt double.”