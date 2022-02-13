IPL Auction 2022: Who is Kaviya Maran? All about the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAVIYAMARANOFFICIAL Kaviya Maran

This year at IPL Auction 2022, the gen-next has grabbed everybody's attention. While Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan filled in for their superstar father at the IPL auction, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta represented her mother at the mega event. Also grabbing everybody's attention is Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran. Photos and videos of Kaviya sitting at the auction table have gone viral on social media. Soon after Google searches and social media was abuzz with queries akin to 'Who is Kaviya Maran' and 'Who is the owner of SRH'.

At the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Kaviya Maran, 30, was seen sharing the table with Sunrisers Hyderabad Director Tom Moody and Muttiah Muralitharan. Kaviya Maran, the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran. She is associated with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. For the unversed, her father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi and her uncle is Dayanidhi Maran, a respected Member of Parliament from Chennai Central. Take a look at her viral photos:

However, this is not the first time that Kaviya caught the media's attention. In 2018, when she first appeared during IPL matches of SRH, she became an overnight Internet sensation. She was also present during the 2019 auction and many called her 'SRH auction girl'.

